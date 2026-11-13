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Paul LePage flips Maine’s 2nd District after ranked-choice count
By Sumit Jangir,9 days ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (Diya TV) — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage won Maine’s 2nd Congressional District on Thursday after a ranked-choice tabulation confirmed his narrow lead over Democratic state Auditor Matt Dunlap. LePage will replace retiring Rep. Jared Golden, giving Republicans their only blue-to-red House pickup this cycle that did not follow redistricting.
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