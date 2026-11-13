undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
American Cancer Society issues new prostate cancer screening guidelines
By 7 News Staff,9 days ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Cancer Society has issued new screening guidelines for prostate cancer. The society now recommends that men at average risk be screened every two years starting at age 50. Black men and men with a strong family history of the disease are encouraged to get annual screenings starting at age 45, according to the society.