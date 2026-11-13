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Honey Baked Ham to reopen tomorrow, grand reopening celebration postponed
By Zach Mosca, Multimedia Producer,9 days ago
BOARDMAN - The Honey Baked Ham Company in Boardman will reopen its doors to customers tomorrow without a grand reopening celebration. Owner Diana Neuschwander tells 21 News she’s relieved to reopen the store, but because the reopening is too close to Thanksgiving, she wants to focus on Thanksgiving orders for now and ensure customers get quality service.