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SK Biopharmaceuticals Brings Cenobamate to Japan, Completing Northeast Asian Market Rollout
7 days ago
SK Biopharmaceuticals has expanded the commercial reach of its epilepsy treatment cenobamate with the launch of the drug in Japan, marking the company’s entry into three major Northeast Asian markets within the same year. The company’s Japanese commercialization partner, Ono Pharmaceutical, began selling the treatment on November 13 under...