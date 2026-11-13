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SpaceX launch could create glowing ‘jellyfish cloud’ visible over south Louisiana Friday evening
By Grace Williams,9 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - South Louisiana could be treated to an unusual sight in the evening sky Friday as SpaceX prepares to launch its massive Starship rocket from South Texas. The company is targeting Friday, Nov. 13, for the 15th test flight of Starship. The launch window is scheduled to open at 4:45 p.m. and remain open until 6 p.m.
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