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WHITEPAPER - Single-Use Fermentation: A Flexible Path to Biologics
7 days ago
Large-scale single-use fermentation technology using aerobic microbial expression systems offers an excellent complement to stainless steel bioreactors for clinical-to-commercial scale production of recombinant proteins and offers unique advantages for nucleic acid production. Download this white paper to:. Learn about the benefits of single-use vs. stainless steel fermentation. Recognize appropriate use...