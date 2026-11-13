undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PAI Pharma Expands Sterile Injectable Business With Nexus Pharmaceuticals Acquisition
7 days ago
PAI Pharma has acquired Nexus Pharmaceuticals, adding more than 20 hospital injectable products to its portfolio and further strengthening its position in the U.S. sterile injectable market. The transaction brings together two companies with complementary pharmaceutical offerings and capabilities. Parsippany, NJ-based PAI develops, manufactures, and markets oral liquid medicines, ready-to-use (RTU) sterile injectables, and other products for hospital use. Nexus, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, specializes in developing and commercializing injectable therapies for critical care, oncology, and other hospital-based applications.