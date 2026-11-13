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Kevin Jonas Wins Zoning Approval for Djore Studios Pilates and Wellness Studio in Downtown Denville
By Frank Cahill,9 days ago
MORRIS COUNTY — Jonas Brothers member Kevin Jonas has received the green light to bring a Pilates and wellness studio to downtown Denville. The Denville Zoning Board of Adjustment unanimously approved Djore Studios on Wednesday, November 4. The applicant, DVKJ Holdings LLC, doing business as Djore Studios, plans to occupy a single-story storefront at 21-25 Bloomfield Avenue that has been vacant for up to two years.