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Postcards From The Block: Where Verona Went For Jersey Week
By MyVeronaNJ Staff,9 days ago
Last week, Verona schools were closed for three days — Election Day, plus Thursday and Friday as part of the annual New Jersey Teachers’ Convention. Because the break is unique to our state, the first week of November is often called “Jersey Week,” and has become a phenomenon at perennial favorite spots near and far, from Kalahari Indoor Waterpark and Great Wolf Lodge in the Poconos to the Disney World and Universal theme parks in Orlando.