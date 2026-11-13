undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
H-1B Reform Deadline Arrives As North Texas Fraud Investigations Raise Alarm
9 days ago
Federal officials will close public comments at 10:59 p.m. Central time Friday on a proposal to strengthen oversight of H-1B and other foreign-worker visa extensions, as investigations in North Texas raise questions about whether hundreds of previously approved petitions involved legitimate jobs and operating businesses. The Department of Homeland Security...