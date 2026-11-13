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Pliant Therapeutics Reports Progress in Integrin-Based RNAi Delivery Platform, Advances Oncology Trial
7 days ago
Pliant Therapeutics is advancing its integrin-mediated drug delivery technology following encouraging preclinical findings demonstrating selective delivery of RNA interference (RNAi) therapies to tissues outside the liver. The South San Francisco-based biotechnology company also reported continued progress in its oncology clinical program and announced two additions to its executive leadership team.