undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ChronicleBio, Prolong Join Forces to Study Investigational Therapy for ME/CFS
7 days ago
ChronicleBio and Prolong Pharmaceuticals have entered into a development agreement to investigate whether an experimental oxygen-delivery therapy could help patients with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) recover more quickly from post-exertional malaise (PEM), one of the disease’s most debilitating symptoms. The planned collaboration will focus on PP-007 (PEGylated carboxyhemoglobin,...