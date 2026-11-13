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Lincoln Bike Kitchen Gets $15K Grant to Improve Bike Tracking
By Johnnie Adcox,9 days ago
The Lincoln Bike Kitchen has received a $15,000 grant from the Community Health Endowment to review how it handles donated bikes, from the moment they arrive to when someone picks them up. Executive Director Shari Weiss Shanks told KLIN News the nonprofit distributes about 2,200 bikes a year and hopes a better system will help it fill requests faster.