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Harbor Freight Secures Permit for Fifth Jacksonville Store at Pablo Station
By Kaylynn Palm,9 days ago
Harbor Freight is moving closer to opening another Jacksonville location, after receiving a permit to renovate a former retail space at Pablo Station on Beach Boulevard. The new store will occupy 16,958 square feet at 14333 Beach Blvd., in the shopping center near San Pablo Road. The building previously housed Food Lion and Big Lots, and the upcoming Harbor Freight will take over Suite 18.
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