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5 Best Italian Restaurants in Waterbury, Connecticut that Will Make You Feel Like You’re in Rome
By Kalyn,4 days ago
Waterbury, Connecticut — a city where the Naugatuck River carves its way through red-brick mills and pastel triple-deckers, where the laughter of children echoes in the parks and the scent of garlic and sweet basil drifts from family kitchens. Here, generations of Italian, Irish, Polish, and Puerto Rican families have woven their stories into the city’s patchwork, gathering for feasts that last all afternoon and for festivals that light up the night. Waterbury is a place where the old world lingers in the clink of espresso cups, the hush of church bells, and the warmth of neighbors who know your name.
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