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Toys “R” Us Makes Comeback With New Grand Central Terminal Store
By Courtney McGinley,9 days ago
A toy retailer is making a major comeback. Toys “R” Us will open a new standalone store inside New York City’s Grand Central Terminal. The store will feature a curated selection of the season’s “hottest” toys, collectibles and gifts from popular toy brands and hit movie franchises, including LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Pokémon and KPop Demon Hunters, according to a press release.