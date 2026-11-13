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5 Best Italian Restaurants in Stamford, Connecticut that Will Make You Feel Like You’re in Rome
By Kalyn,4 days ago
Stamford, Connecticut — a city where the Long Island Sound glimmers at the edge of bustling streets, where old brick mills and glass towers rise side by side, and where the laughter of families, the dreams of newcomers, and the quiet pride of old-timers mingle in the salt-tinged air. Here, the city’s soul is stitched together by the flavors of a hundred kitchens — Portuguese bakeries, Colombian grills, sushi bars, and, always, the warm embrace of Italian hospitality.
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