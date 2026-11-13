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5 Best Italian Restaurants in Orlando, Florida that Will Make You Feel Like You’re in Rome
By Kalyn,4 days ago
Orlando, Florida — a city where the sun glints off glassy lakes and pastel bungalows, where palm trees sway above streets alive with laughter, and where every block hums with the stories of dreamers, families, and newcomers drawn by the promise of possibility. Here, the air is perfumed with orange blossoms and the scent of simmering sauces, and every neighborhood is a patchwork of cultures — Puerto Rican, Vietnamese, Haitian, Italian, and more — stitched together by the rhythms of everyday life.
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