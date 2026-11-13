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5 Best Italian Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky that Will Make You Feel Like You’re in Rome
By Kalyn,4 days ago
Louisville, Kentucky — a city where the Ohio River bends like a ribbon of memory, where red-brick Victorians and shotgun houses stand shoulder to shoulder, where bourbon and bluegrass mingle with the laughter of neighbors on stoops and the hum of a thousand stories. Here, the air is thick with the scent of magnolia in spring and the slow simmer of something soulful on the stove. Louisville is a patchwork of old South and new dreams, a city stitched together by the hands of generations — Black, white, immigrant, native, and every shade of hope in between.