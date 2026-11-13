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Small business optimism steady in Colorado as tax concerns rise
By ColoradoBiz Staff,8 days ago
Small Business Optimism Index falls 0.1 point to 97.8. Labor quality top concern for fourth straight month. Michael Smith highlights resilience of Colorado small businesses. Small business optimism barely changed in October as uncertainty eased and more owners named taxes as their biggest problem, according to a national survey by the National Federation of Independent Business.