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Senator-elect unveils gold ‘TrumpCare’ card in social media offer to Trump
By Tom Chapman,8 days ago
Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed continues to rattle the Republican Party, again turning his attention to President Donald Trump and pushing Medicare for all American citizens. It doesn't seem there's much love lost between El-Sayed and Donald Trump, with the latter attacking the senator-elect's Muslim faith, calling him 'Muhammad', and branding...
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