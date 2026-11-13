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Wisconsin Paid Leave: What Employers Should Watch in 2027
By Erik Eisenmann,9 days ago
Wisconsin’s November 3 election results give Democrats control of the governor’s office and both legislative chambers beginning in January 2027, putting paid family and medical leave back in focus. Governor-elect David Crowley has supported a statewide program, and Democratic legislators have already developed an insurance-based proposal. That does...