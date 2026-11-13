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Everton hold preliminary talks to sign 'monster in the making' who Patrick Vieira loves
By Emilio Galantini,9 days ago
Everton have a few decisions to make before January, and the names doing the rounds would take their money in very different directions. The fanciful idea of bringing Kevin De Bruyne back to England caught the eye this week, but the more pressing question for David Moyes is who can take some of the weight off Thierno Barry.