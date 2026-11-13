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Nicki Minaj's biggest controversies as she's predicted to be White House press secretary
By Charl Wright,7 days ago
Nicki Minaj has invited controversy into her life over the past few years, especially with her recent alignment with MAGA. Minaj, 43, who is originally from Trinidad and Tobago, rose to global prominence in the late 2000s and is credited as a central figure in the mainstream resurgence of female hip-hop. Known by fans as the "Queen of Rap," Minaj is famous for songs such as Super Bass, Anaconda, Pound the Alarm, and Super Freaky Girl, for which she achieved number-one success.