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Inside Suzanne Kasler’s Own Palm Beach Apartment, Defined By Joyful Notes of Pink
By David MasselloPhotographs by Pernille Loof,7 days ago
Should you happen to be in Palm Beach when Suzanne Kasler is there, you’ll likely see her somewhere in town. She’s one of those people who is everywhere—ambling along the beach or strolling Worth Avenue, taking in the sight of the docked boats at the harbor, or you might even spot her reading or entertaining in her glass-enclosed loggia in her apartment a few stories up from the street.
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