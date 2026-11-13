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FBI investigating fire at Gadsden mosque; Muslim civil rights group offers $10,000 reward
By ABC 33/40,9 days ago
GADSDEN, Ala. — The FBI is asking the public for help identifying the person or people responsible for an arson incident at the Gadsden Islamic Society mosque. The FBI’s Birmingham Field Office said it is investigating with the Gadsden Police Department. An incendiary device was deployed at the mosque’s entrance on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the FBI said. The investigation is active and ongoing.
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