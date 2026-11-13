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Birmingham City Schools Celebrates Raising State Report Card Score to a Record 79
By Birmingham Times,7 days ago
Scholars in Birmingham City Schools showed continued achievement increases on the latest Alabama State Report Card. The district received a 79, a two-point gain over the previous year. This reflects improvements in academic proficiency, college and career readiness, graduation, and attendance. “We’re seeing stronger outcomes across our district, and these...
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