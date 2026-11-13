undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Progressive Chris Van Hollen Challenges Establishment Democrat Chuck Schumer For Senate Majority Leader
8 days ago
Democrats may have gotten their blue wave, but are they ready to acknowledge the call from many voters for a change of the guard? Are establishment Democrats, who tend to lean more moderate than progressive, prepared to grapple with the scores of people who want to see the party shift further left than they’re willing or ready to? Apparently, we’re about to find out, as party leaders are being challenged for their spots.