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Alexandria remembers nonprofit leader Roberto Gomez, memorial set for Sunday
By James Cullum,9 days ago
Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil for Cornerstone Craftsman founder and executive director Roberto Gomez, who died suddenly on Tuesday (Nov. 10). The vigil was held Thursday evening outside Cornerstone Craftsman’s headquarters. A memorial service for Gomez will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 15), at the Oswald Durant Center at(1605 Cameron Street). Gomez leaves behind his young family, as well as the nonprofit’s 21 teen apprentices. A GoFundMe to support his 1-year-old son and partner has so far raised more than $14,000.
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