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Blue Jays’ Top Japanese Free-Agent Targets: Sato, Taira
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
The Blue Jays are better positioned than ever to sign Japanese talent, thanks to increased spending, their high-profile 2025 World Series run and Kazuma Okamoto’s Toronto success. Teruaki Sato is the most compelling fit: the power-hitting third baseman/outfielder could fill the club’s need for left-handed offense, though his strikeouts and approach carry real risk. Toronto could also pursue starting pitchers Kaima Taira or Hiromi Itoh, while Kona Takahashi looks more like a depth option.