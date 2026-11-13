undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SPD: Witness uses knife to end violent attack in Shreveport
8 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A witness to an alleged domestic assault had to cut a man's leg in order to stop the violent incident. Shreveport police were called to the Orleans Square Apartments in the 8500 block of Chalmette Drive on Thursday, November 12, around 6:49 am. When officers arrived, they learned that Michael King, Jr. dragged her into a bedroom, struck her in the jaw, and strangled her during an argument. Three children were home at the time of the alleged attack.
4