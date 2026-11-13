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Raiders' league-best starting field position somewhat misleading
By Levi Damien, Raiders Wire,9 days ago
If someone told you your favorite team led the league in starting field position, your instant, natural reaction would probably be that this is a good thing. That's what we want, right? And in some cases that might be true. It can suggest defenses are stopping opposing offenses deep in their own end of the field and perhaps getting nice returns as well. But in the case of the Raiders, the stat can be quite misleading.