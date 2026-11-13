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Microsoft 365 Outage: fax machines, early exits and chaos at work
By Medora Lee, Daniel de Visé, Rachel BarberKen Alltucker, USA TODAY,9 days ago
Frustration, glee, ingenuity and determination were all on display amid a worldwide outage this week of Microsoft 365 services like Outlook, Teams, and Copilot. Around midday on Nov. 12, Microsoft experienced a worldwide outage that took down most of its services for businesses and individuals. It was still working on fully restoring all services a day later.