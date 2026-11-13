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Oregon State football looks to end skid at No. 18 Boise State
By Landon Bartlett, Salem Statesman Journal,4 days ago
Oregon State football is 5-4 and on a two-game losing streak, but its toughest test is yet to come. This week, the Beavers have their first ranked opponent since Week 2. On Nov. 14, Oregon State travels to Pac-12 opponent Boise State (8-1), which holds the No. 18 spot in the most recent USA Today coaches poll, in hopes of snapping its skid.