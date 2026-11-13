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More than $100K raised for LSSD summer feeding program at Vulcan Sporting Clays event
By Xavier Smith,8 days ago
The 10th year of the Vulcan Sporting Clays to Fill Backpacks tournament brought the highest-ever profit for the Lebanon Special School District’s Family Resource Center and Child Nutrition Program. The event featured more than 250 participants in more than 60 teams that raised $116,335 for the LSSD program, which includes the Summer Food Program that has served more than 400,000 […]