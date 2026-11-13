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FDA Approves Durvalumab With Enfortumab Vedotin-ejfv for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
By The ASCO Post Staff,9 days ago
On November 13, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab (Imfinzi) in combination with the antibody-drug conjugate enfortumab vedotin-ejfv as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by single-agent durvalumab as adjuvant treatment after radical cystectomy, for the treatment of adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are ineligible for or who have refused cisplatin-based chemotherapy.