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Oracle celebrates groundbreaking of Nashville headquarters
By Chris Gregory,8 days ago
State and local leaders joined Oracle executives in Nashville on Nov. 10 to break ground on the technology giant’s 82-acre, $4.5 billion East Bank campus and world headquarters. Sitting on about 78 acres in the River North neighborhood, Oracle’s campus is poised to be a significant piece of the East Bank puzzle. When the development was announced in 2021, the […]