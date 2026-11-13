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Whiskey Creek homeowner accused of changing locks, threatening to shoot man being evicted
9 days ago
WHISKEY CREEK, Fla. — A Whiskey Creek man was arrested on Thursday after being accused of threatening a victim with a gun. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office arrest report, deputies responded to a home in the Whiskey Creek area at around 6:15 p.m. and made contact with the victim. The victim told deputies he had been staying at the home for six years and was in the process of moving out because the homeowner, identified as Robert Serwin, 71, intended to evict him.
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