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Podcast: Pack the House Campaign Wraps Up With Circle Back Week To Support Black-Owned Eateries
By OP-ED,9 days ago
This Rhythm & News Podcast episode discusses the conclusion of the Pack the House campaign, a 10-week initiative supporting Black-owned restaurants in Seattle, run in partnership between The Seattle Medium, Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle, Byrd Barr Place, and the Central Area Collaborative. The campaign highlighted 10 restaurants across Seattle’s Central District and South King County, sharing their stories and challenges.