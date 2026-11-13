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Podcast: Youth And Law Forum Returns To Tukwila For 36th Year With Erin Jones And Shawn Kemp
By OP-ED,9 days ago
The Judge Charles V. Johnson Youth and Law Forum, now in its 36th year, returns to Tukwila on November 14 with workshops, courtroom activities, and discussions addressing issues youth face, including law enforcement encounters, bullying, mental health, and online safety. Educator Erin Jones will deliver the keynote address, and former NBA player Shawn Kemp will join a student-led discussion.