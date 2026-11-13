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Louisville takes explosive offense on road to North Carolina
By FLM,8 days ago
Louisville will put a four-game winning streak on the line Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C., when the Cardinals face North Carolina. The Cardinals (6-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) feature one of the country's most potent offenses. They average 7.8 yards per play, best among Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Louisville also ranks sixth nationally in scoring, averaging 40.8 points a game.