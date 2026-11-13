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Oreo Style Carob Sandwich Dog Cookies Your Pup Will Think Are the Real Thing
By Izzy Foxx,9 days ago
If you have ever watched a dog light up at the scent of chocolate, you know how much that craving matters to them. For years, dog owners had to look away from that classic sandwich cookie look because chocolate contains theobromine, a compound that is genuinely toxic to dogs. The good news is that you can make Carob Sandwich Dog Cookies that look like the real thing and are completely safe for your pup. This recipe gives you the visual payoff of those iconic black-and-white sandwich cookies without any of the danger. If you are still building out your pantry of safe options, you can also try baking a batch of homemade pumpkin dog cupcakes for a completely different texture that dogs love to chase into the bowl.