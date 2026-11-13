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MetroHealth Warns Of $79M Loss In 2027 As Medicaid Payments Shrink
By Jocelyn Weaver,8 days ago
MetroHealth is bracing for a nearly $79 million operating loss in 2027, a stunning reversal for Cleveland's safety-net hospital system just a year after it expected to close 2026 with an $82 million surplus. The health system says it anticipates $2.38 billion in total revenue against $2.4 billion in expenses next year, driven largely by shrinking federal Medicaid support and a struggling retail pharmacy business.
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