undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
College of Southern Nevada, Prologis Partner to Expand Skilled Trades Training in Southern Nevada
By The Ferraro Group,9 days ago
“Talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn’t always within reach,” said Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, president of the College of Southern Nevada. “This partnership with Prologis will give more Southern Nevada residents the practical skills and training they need to build rewarding careers in the skilled trades. We’re excited to help turn that potential into opportunity.”