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DraftKings Insiders Snap Up Shares After Investment Plan Leads To Selloff
By Matthew Waters,4 days ago
Two DraftKings insiders bought shares this week as the stock sank to a 52-week closing low in the wake of its Q3 earnings report. CFO Alan Ellingson and Director Gregory Wendt both bought the dip amid a selloff driven by DraftKings’ plans to ramp up prediction market investments. Meanwhile, one of the company’s largest institutional investors disclosed that it reduced its stake during the third quarter.
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