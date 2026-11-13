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How to Choose an Art Gift That Brings Color and Joy Into Any Home
8 days ago
Shopping for a housewarming, wedding or Valentine's Day? Here is how to choose an art gift that fits the person and the space, from prints to everyday pieces. A gift that lasts is hard to find. Flowers fade, chocolates disappear and gift cards end up in a drawer. Art is different: a piece on the wall or on a shelf greets someone every morning, long after the party is over.