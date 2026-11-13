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Drift Bar, a new 150-seat open-air cocktail bar, sets opening date at Sundial in downtown St. Pete
By Kyla Fields,8 days ago
A new open-air cocktail bar from the hospitality group behind Forbici Modern Italian is preparing to open in downtown St. Petersburg later this month. Drift Bar will officially open on Saturday, November 28th, at 155 2nd Avenue North in the courtyard of Sundial, bringing tropical cocktails, casual bar food, and live entertainment to the downtown shopping and dining complex.