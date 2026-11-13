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130-acre Derby Lane redevelopment plans revealed, including housing and a new casino in north St. Pete
By Veronica Brezina,7 days ago
A 380-home apartment and townhome community has been proposed for the eastern side of Derby Lane in north St. Pete, while a later phase calls for demolishing the existing casino building and rebuilding it elsewhere on the property. The planned redevelopment of the 130-acre site at 10490 Gandy Boulevard North...
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