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Branch Properties Inks $56M Refi for Buckhead Retail Center
By Mike Boyd,7 days ago
Branch Properties obtained a $56 million refinancing for the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center, a 153,585-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. Delta Community Credit Union provided the financing, which will refinance existing debt on the property and support the center’s continued long-term positioning. The financing was secured...
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