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Louisiana Judge Blocks Kalshi, Polymarket, 29 Other Prediction Market Entities
By Corey Sharp,8 days ago
Louisiana Atty. Gen. Liz Murrill secured a temporary restraining order Thursday against 31 prediction market entities, including Kalshi, Polymarket and Robinhood, the same day she sued them in state court. Murrill announced the lawsuit Thursday, saying the prediction markets named in the suit “have violated our laws with impunity.” Hours...
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